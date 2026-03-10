USACC committed to strengthening partnership between U.S.-Azerbaijan - Reza Vaziri

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) remains committed to strengthening partnership between U.S.-Azerbaijan, said Reza Vaziri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, USACC, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the Chamber’s 30th anniversary.

“As we celebrate the 30th year anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, this milestone is not only a moment to reflect on the three decades of cooperation and partnership, but also an opportunity to look ahead towards the next chapter of U.S.-Azerbaijan economic and strategic collaboration.

Three decades ago, then, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Washington Hafiz Pashayev

gave me the idea and asked me to establish such an organization that can play a role being a conduit between Azerbaijan and the United States business community. I immediately founded this organization and immediately after that, all major U.S. oil companies became the member. And with help from that major companies, we established this organization, which is working for 30 years,” he said.

Vaziri pointed out that the relations are in the best status between the United States and Azerbaijan.

“And I personally want to thank President Trump and his administration for creating this opportunity for Azerbaijan. I believe in my 30 years of experience, he's the only president in the United States to understand the importance of Azerbaijan for the United States.

The relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan were just beginning to take shape in the aftermath of Azerbaijan's independence. At the time, there was a clear vision to build a bridge between our two nations, private sector, and foster long-term economic cooperation grounded in the shared interests, trust, and opportunity. Over the past 30 years, the vision has grown into a strong and enduring partnership. The Chamber has proudly served as a platform that brings together government, businesses, and institutions to advance trade, investment, and strategic collaboration. During this time, Azerbaijan has emerged as a vital energy partner, a key transportation hub connecting Europe and Asia, and increasingly important market for international investment,” said the Chairman of the USACC Board of Directors.

Vaziri noted that the U.S. companies have played a significant role in Azerbaijan's development across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, technology, finance, and mining.

“We are especially proud that the Chamber has been part of the many historic milestones in this partnership, from the early development of Azerbaijan's energy sector to the expansion of regional connectivity and new opportunities in renewable energy, digital innovation, sustainable finance, and mining.

As we celebrate the past 30 years, we must also focus on the future. The global economic landscape is evolving rapidly. Energy transition, digital transformation, and new trade corridors are reshaping the way nations cooperate and compete. These changes present enormous opportunities for deeper collaboration between the United States and Azerbaijan. The U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce remains committed to strengthening this partnership by fostering dialogue, encouraging investment, and supporting innovation that benefits both of our nations,” he concluded.