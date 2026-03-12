After peace with Armenia, we are working closely on the extension of Middle Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
12 March 2026
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. After peace with Armenia, we are working closely on a new extension of the Middle Corridor, which will go through the territory of Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Armenia, for the first time in its independent history, will also be a transit country, which today it is not. This will allow us to connect two parts of Azerbaijan – the mainland and our exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the head of state added.

