Azerbaijan discusses sports policy and rowing development with int'l canoe leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan’s sports policy and the development of rowing were discussed during a meeting between the country’s prime minister and leading figures from international canoeing organizations, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met on March 11 with President of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Thomas Konietzko and President of the European Canoe Association (ECA) Jean Zoungrana, who are currently visiting the country.

The meeting underscored that fostering sports is a top-notch priority in Azerbaijan’s state policy. The parties were also brought up to speed on the ongoing push to elevate water sports in the country, especially rowing.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (ACRF) and the ECA during the visit was also emphasized.

The guests noted that the measures implemented in Azerbaijan to promote the development of sports, as well as the favorable conditions created for rowing, left a strong impression on them.

