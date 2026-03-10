SOCAR interested in participation U.S. upstream projects

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) is very interested in participation in upstream projects in the U.S., said President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“I know that our colleagues are in discussion with a lot of U.S. companies. SOCAR is also very interested in assessing and getting the share and participation interest in upstream projects in the U.S. And we are in the process of active discussion with several partners of potential acquisitions in the U.S.,” he said.

Najaf went on to add that oil and gas, of course, requires a lot of technological support services that are provided by many partners of ours.

“We would like to bring modern, innovative solutions, tools. And U.S. companies are the natural partners for us to work in this direction. And we want to develop our hydrocarbon fields in a sustainable manner.

And we are also open for any innovative solutions, new technologies that will serve our purpose to do what we are doing in a more efficient manner and spend less money, but getting the same or even more results,”

he added.