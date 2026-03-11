Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy region reflects broader ICT growth trends
Photo: Kazakhstan Industry and Export Center
The surge in ICT employees in Chuy region underscores Kyrgyzstan’s accelerating digital transformation and the growing economic importance of digital skills for both regional and national labor markets.
