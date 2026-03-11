DFC working closely with U.S. State Department to advance Middle Corridor’s development - managing director

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is working closely with U.S. State Department to advance Middle Corridor’s development, said Kenneth Angell, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference in Washington D.C., held to mark the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Angell emphasized Azerbaijan’s unique geographic position as the only country bordering both Iran and Russia, noting its importance for advancing shared goals in the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian Corridor. “This corridor will further connect Central Asia to European and U.S. markets, which is a key interest of this administration,” he said. He added that DFC is working closely with the U.S. State Department to advance the corridor’s development.

He also stressed the broader economic benefits of regional cooperation. Referring to agreements signed on August 8, Angell noted that “peace saves lives and unlocks prosperity,” highlighting the role of economic cooperation in strengthening regional stability. “This is where DFC, Exim Bank, and USTDA come in,” he said.

Angell underscored that DFC is “open for business” and ready to engage in new projects in Azerbaijan. “Strategic partnerships are wonderful concepts on paper, but what we want to see are concrete projects. We are excited about the broad range of opportunities in the Azerbaijan market, and I am grateful to the stakeholders at this event who have opened a dialogue with us about potential investments and collaboration,” he said.