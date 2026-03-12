IRGC declares missile attack on U.S. military bases and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) has announced that it carried out missile strikes against U.S. military bases in regional countries and Israel as part of the 41st phase of Operation "True Promise 4," Trend reports.

According to a statement released by the IRGC, the group launched more than 10 missiles at U.S. military bases in the region and Israeli targets during the operation.

The statement said the strikes involved several advanced weapons systems, including the multi-warhead Khorramshahr missile, the multi-warhead Qadr missile, the Kheibarshekan missile with a one-ton warhead, and the Fattah hypersonic missile with a one-ton warhead, as well as kamikaze drones.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

