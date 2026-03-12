Global South moves towards forging its own positions on security and world order - Amr Moussa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Global South is moving towards forming its own positions, including on issues of global security and a new international order, the former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Amr Moussa, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition.''

According to him, there are differences and different points of view between the countries of the Global North and the Global South, but at the same time, there is a common understanding among the countries of the South that may be opposed to the views of the North.

"When we talk about global security, we need to discuss it together - North and South - about what we mean by it. It should not be just a matter of relations between the US and China or the West and the East. The South must be part of this equation. We are talking about the global South, and it is moving towards forming its own positions, including on issues of global security and a new international order. Issues cannot be resolved only between major powers, superpowers, or rich countries. The global South must be taken into account when we try to define what we mean by global security," he said.