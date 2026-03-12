EDB develops extensive repository of localized investment initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is building a comprehensive database of regional investment projects, Trend reports.

This was stated by Evgeny Vinokurov, Chief Economist of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), during an online presentation of the analytical report Investment Dynamics in the Eurasian Region - Results and Trends.

He noted that while national central banks provide statistics, the EDB database complements these by collecting data "from the ground up" at the project level.

"Payment balances show flows, but we compile information from thousands of annual and quarterly company reports, press releases, and extensive cross-checking to create a detailed project-level database," Vinokurov explained.

The database is packed with details on payment currencies—be it dollars, yuan, or local currency—alongside sectors, project purposes, and investors, ensuring that the final investors are confirmed as non-offshore entities. Although the initiative began in 2012, it covers projects dating back to the late 1990s, most of which have already been completed.

The existing database encompasses numerous projects, serving as a distinctive resource for dissecting investment dynamics and patterns throughout the Eurasian landscape.

