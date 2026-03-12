Iranian Red Crescent Society tallies number of non-military sites hit by U.S. and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The U.S. and Israel have hit over 21,700 non-military sites in Iran since February 28, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, told local media, Trend reports.

He stated that 17,300 residential units, 4,120 retail spaces, and 160 healthcare facilities were affected.



Kolivand reported that nine hospitals ceased operations due to military airstrikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel.

The official noted that 69 schools, 16 Red Crescent centers, 21 rescue vehicles, and 19 ambulances had been hit.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

