Turkmengas kicks off prequalification for strategic gas storage facility design
Turkmengas has announced the prequalification stage of an international tender for the preparation of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and preliminary technical documentation for an underground gas storage facility. Eligible companies can submit qualification documents within the specified deadline.
