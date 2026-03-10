Azerbaijan's Baku estimates its industrial production in January 2026
In January 2026, Baku's industrial sector saw significant production and service activity. A large portion of industrial output came from mining and manufacturing. The non-state sector played a dominant role, while warehouses held substantial finished goods and products for sale.
