Development of Middle Corridor represents strategic opportunity for new transport connections - António Costa

Politics Materials 11 March 2026 20:08 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The development of the Middle Corridor represents a strategic opportunity for new transport connections. Completing the Baku–Nakhchivan rail link would be essential in that regard. By enhancing trade resilience between Europe and Asia, we can create jobs, drive growth, and strengthen our economies together, said President of the European Council António Costa during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“The European Union shares Azerbaijan's objective for a peaceful, stable, interconnected, and prosperous South Caucasus,” António Costa added.

