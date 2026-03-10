U.S. and Azerbaijan have opportunity to make relations even stronger - ambassador

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The U.S. and Azerbaijan have opportunity to make relations even stronger, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the U.S.-Chamber’s 30th anniversary.

“Of course, the mission is not accomplished. We need to build more. And definitely, the U.S.-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce has a huge role to play. I believe it's also my task, together with the private sector, to provide this backbone of economy and commercial ties, which will make US-Azerbaijan relations even stronger. We have a great opportunity for that, because there is a political will that is basic with every ingredient which can make these ties stronger. We are ready to work on that,” he said.

The ambassador pointed out that the mission will be accomplished only after every area of bilateral relations between the U.S. and Azerbaijan is developed to the potential it deserves.