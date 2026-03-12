Azerbaijan approves MoU on cooperation with United Arab Emirates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the Exchange of Governmental Experiences" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the document.

Under the decree, the memorandum, which was signed on February 4, 2026, in Dubai, has been officially ratified.

Following the entry into force of the memorandum, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with sending a notification to the Government of the United Arab Emirates regarding the completion of the domestic procedures required for the memorandum to enter into force.

