Anglo Asian Mining tops 1M gold equivalent ounces in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Anglo Asian Mining’s mines in Azerbaijan have passed an important milestone of producing over one million gold equivalent ounces since the start of operations, Trend reports, citing the company.

Anglo Asian first started producing gold and silver by heap leaching ore mined from an open pit at Gedabek in 2009.

Last year, in-line with its growth strategy, Anglo Asian became a multi-asset producer. It brought both the new Gilar, underground copper and gold mine, and Demirli open pit copper mine into production. Following this transformational change to Anglo Asian's asset portfolio and production capabilities, the Company has now verified that total production of over one million gold equivalent ounces since start-up in 2009, was achieved at the end of January 2026. This comprised approximately 851,000 ounces of gold, 1.9 million ounces of silver and over 30,000 tonnes of copper.

As announced in February, the Company anticipates that 2026 will be a pivotal year, where copper production is expected to triple with increased contributions from the Gilar and Demirli mines both of which commenced production in 2025.

Stephen Westhead, Vice President of Anglo Asian, commented:

"I am delighted that Anglo Asian has reached this important milestone, producing over one million gold equivalent ounces. Our operational capabilities have evolved significantly over recent years, culminating in becoming a multi-asset producer last year. Congratulations to the whole team for their hard work on this achievement, which has been delivered through the continuous growth and development of our operations."