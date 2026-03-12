One-third of Kazakhstan’s rural district budgets formed by own revenues - Kazakh President

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. One-third of Kazakhstan’s rural district budgets are generated through their own revenues, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the remarks on March 12 during the III Republican Forum of Deputies of Maslikhats (local representative bodies) of all levels held in Astana.

According to the president, rural district budgets exceeded 442 billion tenge ($896.6 million) in 2025, while the average budget of rural districts reached 190 million tenge ($385,425). Tokayev described these figures as a strong indicator of the growing capacity of local authorities.

He also noted that starting this year rural district budgets will receive additional sources of revenue, including taxes on the extraction of common minerals, as well as payments for the use of groundwater and therapeutic mud.

According to Tokayev, the government is currently considering transferring part of the property tax paid by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to fourth-level budgets. In addition, revenues from certain licensing fees and environmental fines may also be redirected to regional budgets.

He emphasized that such an approach ensures that revenues contribute to the development of the territories where they are generated, adding that local representative bodies must ensure effective oversight of the use of these resources.