Global Baku Forum becomes new ideas' lot - President of UN General Assembly's 73rd session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Global Baku Forum has become a space for new ideas, alternatives, and solutions, President of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa said at a press conference within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 12-14, Trend reports.

"This forum has become a benchmark not only for informed analysis of global geopolitics but also a space for new ideas, alternatives, and solutions. Even amidst the highly volatile and dangerous situation in the region, more than 350 politicians, parliamentarians, heads of state, and governments from all regions of the world will participate in the forum," she noted.

According to her, this demonstrates the importance of the forum and Azerbaijan as a focal point for dialogue and constructive diplomacy. The voices of the younger generation will also be heard at this forum.

