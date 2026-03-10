Uzbekistan Airways set to bridge Tashkent and Shenzhen with direct flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan Airways is set to commence direct flights between Tashkent and Shenzhen, China, starting from March 29, Trend reports via the company.

The newly introduced service will operate once a week, with departures from Tashkent on Sundays and return flights from Shenzhen on Mondays, as per the airline’s official schedule.

Shenzhen, renowned as one of China's primary economic and technological hubs, is globally recognized for its role in innovation, high-tech industries, and international commerce.

Founded in 1992, Uzbekistan Airways serves as the national carrier of Uzbekistan, with its base at Tashkent International Airport. As of January 2026, the airline’s fleet comprises 47 aircraft.