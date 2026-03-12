Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

Azerbaijan Materials 12 March 2026 20:47 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 12. In the Fuzuli district, a 52-year-old man tragically lost his life after tripping on a mine, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The incident occurred in the Ashaghi Veysalli village of the district.

Ramil Hajiyev, a resident of the Aghdam district who worked as a shepherd in Fuzuli, fell on a mine while riding a horse.

As a result of the explosion, Hajiyev died.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

