U.S. destroys several Iranian aircraft (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage showing the destruction of three Iranian military aircraft, Trend reports.

The video, shared on CENTCOM’s official X page, demonstrates the use of laser-guided missile strikes against stationary targets.

Media reports indicate that the destroyed aircraft included US- and Russian-made C-130 Hercules and Il-76 transport planes, as well as a US-made P-3 Orion reconnaissance aircraft. The strikes are believed to have targeted Kerman Airfield in southeastern Iran.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel