Turkish, European markets to gain from Nakhchivan rail repair - Azerbaijan Railways (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is continuing the reconstruction of the railway line in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

The project includes the renovation of ten stations and the construction of 814 engineering structures, including 29 bridges, 4 tunnels, and 12 galleries.

According to the company, this railway line will connect to the Zangezur Corridor, providing direct land access between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. It will also serve as a key segment of both the Middle Corridor and the North-South route, facilitating access to Turkish and European markets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel