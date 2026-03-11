UN representative urges global action to end war against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, called on the international community to take urgent action to end the war against Iran, Trend reports.

"The international community must take immediate action to end this bloody war against the Iranian people. We will take all necessary measures to protect our people, our territory, and our independence," he emphasized.

On February 26, the 3rd round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program took place in Geneva. Conducted under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the meeting was seen as the last opportunity to resolve the escalating situation through diplomatic channels. However, no concrete agreements were reached.

Two days later, on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign targeting Iran’s strategically significant military facilities and key state leadership. Israel named the operation “Operation Lion’s Roar,” while the United States called it “Operation Epic Fury.” The strikes covered broad swaths of Iran, including major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Qom.

In retaliation, Iran initiated “Operation True Promise 4,” striking back at Israel and U.S. military bases across the region, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq, using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The February 28 airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family. Senior officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, the Supreme Leader’s advisor and Secretary of the Defense Council, Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, were also killed.

On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.