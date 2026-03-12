Turkmenistan and ILO explore deeper cooperation on labor sector reforms

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing reforms within the country's labor sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Chairperson of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and the ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Peter van Rooij, in Ashgabat.

The parties reviewed the interim progress of the 2024-2025 cooperation Roadmap, noting significant advancements in implementing the planned measures and establishing a foundation for new initiatives in 2026. Both sides underscored the importance of systematic cooperation in the adoption of modern standards in labor relations and social policy.

Furthermore, the Turkmen delegation briefed the ILO representative on the ongoing modernization of national legislation, including efforts to revise the Labor Code and other regulations related to human rights protection and social welfare. The alignment of national legislation with internationally recognized standards, particularly in safeguarding the well-being of children and vulnerable groups, was emphasized as a top priority.