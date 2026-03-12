Uzbekistan’s Uzatom, French Framatome discuss automation systems for nuclear power plants

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan’s Uzatom and France’s Framatome discussed prospects for introducing advanced automated process control systems (I&C systems) at nuclear power plants, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting held at Framatome headquarters between Director of Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency Azim Akhmedkhadjaev and Laurent Thieffry, Senior Executive Vice President of Framatome’s Instrumentation & Control business unit.

During the talks, the sides discussed the exchange of advanced expertise, technology transfer, and joint efforts aimed at improving the reliability and safety of nuclear facilities. Particular attention was paid to the development of a strategic partnership between Uzatom and Framatome in the context of projects for the construction and operation of nuclear power units in Uzbekistan under an integrated implementation model.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening cooperation at all stages of the lifecycle of future nuclear power units, including design, construction, commissioning, and operation.

Framatome is one of the global leaders in the nuclear industry, specializing in reactor equipment, nuclear fuel, engineering solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants.