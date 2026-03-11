BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The U.S. government is preparing to deploy additional armed forces to the Mihail Kogalniceau airbase in eastern Romania, the statement by the Romanian media reads, Trend reports.

The reinforcement of the military contingent is related to the Middle East conflict, and the deployment of additional forces will turn Romania into an ally.

The point is about the deployment of additional fighter jets and military personnel, but their exact number is not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Romanian President Nicușor Dan will convene a meeting of the country's Supreme Defense Council this morning. The meeting is planned to analyze the temporary deployment of the U.S. military contingent in the country.

On February 28, the U.S., along with Israel, launched a military operation against Iran. Several cities in the country, including the capital, have been attacked. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes against Israel and U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

Since the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a concrete agreement in the talks on their nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran on February 28.

The February 28 airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

From March 1 through 5, the conflict escalated further, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East. The U.S. side's losses were reported to be eight dead and more than 140 injured.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

