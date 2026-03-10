KazFelTec plans to build second wool processing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 10. Kazakhstan's KazFelTec is planning to build a second wool processing plant in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

This was announced during a meeting between company shareholders Asset Tleuov and Luca Querci, and Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov

Preliminary estimates place the project cost at around $10 million. The plant is expected to be located in Astana or in regions with a high concentration of small ruminant livestock, with plans to create a network of collection, washing, and sorting points.

“This will help reduce logistics costs for farmers and increase the purchase price. If the wool undergoes primary processing locally, we will be able to accept it at a higher price. In this case, rural populations will have an additional source of income, and livestock farms will be more motivated to develop sheep farming,” said Asset Tleuov.

In late 2025, the first wool-based nonwoven material production facility in Kazakhstan was launched in Aktobe. The plant’s production capacity is 3,600 tons of wool processing per year.

