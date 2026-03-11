Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy brings stability and co-op amid regional crises - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Ongoing tensions and regional confrontations in the Middle East are shaping new geopolitical realities in the system of international relations, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said in an interview with Trend.

"These developments affect not only the Middle East region but also the overall security architecture of the Eurasian space. In such a complex environment, the responsible and balanced policies of states acquire particular importance," she added.

According to the MP, Azerbaijan stands out as a nation that is actively engaging in a practical and principled approach to its foreign policy.

“As a result of the policies implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our country is recognized as a reliable and responsible partner in the system of international relations. Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is based on international law, respect for the sovereignty of states, and the principle of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Against the backdrop of humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Azerbaijan consistently demonstrates its commitment to the principles of humanism and international solidarity. Our country actively participates in humanitarian initiatives through various international organizations, supports populations affected by conflicts, and contributes to strengthening humanitarian diplomacy. Azerbaijan’s humanitarian policy is not limited to statements alone. Through humanitarian projects, aid programs, and international initiatives, our country makes a tangible contribution to shaping the global humanitarian agenda,” she said.

Fataliyeva noted that Azerbaijan is consistently implementing a policy aimed at strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus region. After restoring its territorial integrity in 2020, Azerbaijan has put forward initiatives to establish a new model of cooperation in the region. Official Baku supports constructive dialogue and the creation of economic cooperation platforms to ensure sustainable peace in the region. International energy and transport projects implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative, including the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the Middle Corridor, make a significant contribution to the development of interregional cooperation.

“With rising tensions in the Middle East, developments around Iran are also shaping the regional security landscape. Azerbaijan pursues a policy based on mutual respect, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs in its relations with regional states. Additionally, our country demonstrates a firm position against any threats or provocations directed at its national security and state interests. Azerbaijan has always pursued a policy based on the principles of international law and considers maintaining regional stability a priority,” she added.

The MP also highlighted that some groups are trying to pull off information manipulation and stir up political provocations against Azerbaijan. However, such attempts, she noted, are unable to influence the country’s international reputation or its independent policy. Azerbaijan firmly defends its national interests and continues to pursue a policy based on the principles of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect in the region. The country’s political stability and strategic position demonstrate that such pressure and provocations will remain ineffective.

Fataliyeva further highlighted that, in light of the shifting geopolitical landscape, the partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) is stepping into a new chapter. The backbone of these relations lies in energy security, transport and logistics connections, and economic partnerships. Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security and is recognized as a reliable energy partner. At the same time, the country serves as an important link between Europe and Asia through its transport and logistics projects.

“In today’s complex international environment, Azerbaijan’s policy is based on the principles of pragmatism, balance, and responsibility. Our country continues to contribute to maintaining stability in the region, reducing confrontations, and strengthening an environment of cooperation. In light of evolving geopolitical dynamics, Azerbaijan will continue its independent foreign policy course, playing an important platform role for stability and cooperation both regionally and internationally,” she concluded.

