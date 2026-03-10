Azerbaijan's Baku records rise in retail trade turnover for January 2026
In January 2026, Baku's retail trade turnover saw an increase. The data highlights a growth compared to the same period in 2025. The rise was driven by both food and non-food product sales, with individual entrepreneurs playing a significant role.
