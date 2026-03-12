Turkmenistan, Australia discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Turkmenistan and Australia discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including political, economic, and cultural cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held on March 12 between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Ambassador of Australia to Turkmenistan, John William Gerring.

The sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to ensure peace, security, and stability in the region.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gerring expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for assistance in the transit of Australian citizens traveling from Iran.

