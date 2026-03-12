Italian Defense Minister confirms missile strike on base in Iraq’s Erbil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Against the backdrop of ongoing escalation in the Middle East, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed a strike on an Italian base located in the Iraqi city of Erbil, the statement of foreign media says, Trend reports.

He stated that no Italian personnel were killed or injured in the attack.

“The missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties among Italian staff. Everyone is safe,” he told ANSA news agency.

Italy’s Foreign Minister added that the Erbil base is part of a larger complex that also houses other countries’ military installations. “We do not yet know whether the strike targeted Italians specifically or was directed at the entire complex,” the minister said.

According to him, it remains unclear whether the rocket was launched from Iranian territory or by Iran-aligned groups operating in Iraq.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.