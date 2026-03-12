UN-Habitat chief highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to urban development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan is investing in the quality of cities and the professionals who create and manage them, Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

Anacláudia Rossbach noted that she welcomes the government's decision to declare 2026 the year of urban development and architecture in Azerbaijan.

“This is a powerful signal: while some question globalization, Azerbaijan is investing in the quality of its cities and communities, as well as in the professionals who design and manage cities,” she said.

Furthermore, Rossbach noted the importance of the WUF13 forum, which will be held in Baku in May. According to her, it is UN-Habitat's global platform for sustainable urban development.

In addition, she emphasized the significance of the Global Baku Forum as a platform where leaders and experts can openly discuss the state of the world and the future of multilateralism.

“In today's environment, this role is more important than ever. We are gathering at a time of intense geopolitical tension and multiple crises: conflicts, climate shocks, economic uncertainty, and growing mistrust,” she said.

Rossbach noted that this era of uncertainty is also a crisis for cities and housing.

“More than a billion people live in informal settlements and slums. In many regions of the world, the combination of high housing costs, limited land, and climate disasters makes safe and adequate housing unaffordable for too many families,” she said.

Moreover, she emphasized that this is why UN-Habitat is focusing on ensuring adequate housing, land, and basic services for all.