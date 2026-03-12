Former Bulgarian PM unveils key issues for discussion at Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Security and energy issues will be discussed at the Global Baku Forum, former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Bulgaria is a friend of Azerbaijan. I am looking forward to very fruitful and productive meetings in the coming days, during which security and energy issues, which have recently become critically important, will be discussed,” he said.

According to him, this is an important time for the world and the region, and it is also an important time for the exchange of views between interested parties.

Petkov noted that the forum was organized at the highest level.