Azerbaijan and Serbia chart path to military-technical cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. On March 11, a telephone conversation took place between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Serbia General Milan Mojsilović, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Serbian side.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the existing dynamics and future potential of defense and defense-related collaboration between the two nations, while also conducting an in-depth analysis of the ongoing developments in the region and pertinent security matters.

