Uzbekistan's HUMO launches Alipay+ payments for AloqaBank clients

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan’s national payment system HUMO has stepped up its international payment capabilities by teaming up with Alipay+, enabling AloqaBank clients to carry out payments overseas using the Zoomrad mobile application, Trend reports via HUMO.

With the latest offering, users of the Zoomrad app can easily settle their bills abroad by scanning QR codes via the Alipay+ platform. The feature became available following the integration of the HUMO payment system with Alipay+.

Cardholders can tap into the convenience of making payments from their smartphones in China and over 50 other countries, with funds seamlessly flowing from the HUMO card tied to the Zoomrad application and transformed into local currency.

According to the statement, the integration is aimed at expanding the international use of HUMO cards and simplifying payments for Uzbek citizens traveling abroad.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, HUMO and the global payment platform Alipay+, owned by Ant International, announced in Beijing the launch of a partnership to develop inbound and outbound cross-border QR payment services.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel