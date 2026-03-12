UN official urges dialogue as path to preventing escalation of regional conflicts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Dialogue remains the most powerful tool for preventing further regional spread of conflicts, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"Today, we better understand that the international situation is darker and more vulnerable than at any time in recent decades. Humanity is facing an unprecedented combination of crises: the existential implications of artificial intelligence for the future of our species, the growing climate crisis, persistent hunger and poverty, and, above all, the spread of wars and violent conflicts, which now seem to be a normal routine," he said.

Moratinos noted that dialogue remains the most powerful tool for preventing further regional spread of conflicts and restoring trust.

“In the South Caucasus, recent positive developments serve as a powerful reminder that even in the midst of intense conflict, movement toward peace is possible,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity is consistent with the principles of territorial integrity, which remain central to the UN Charter.