Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation visits Latvia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. On behalf of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, members of the Azerbaijan-Latvia interparliamentary cooperation working group are on a working visit to Latvia, Trend reports.

The delegation includes members of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union from Azerbaijan, Sevil Mikayilova, head of the working group, Kamran Bayramov, and group member, MP Fazil Mustafa.

During the visit, held on March 9-10, the delegation met with Latvia’s Minister of Health Hosams Abu Meri, Minister of Agriculture and Latvian co-chair of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission Armands Krauze, Chairman of the Saeima Committee on Public Administration and Local Government Oļegs Burovs, as well as members of the group promoting cooperation with the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Latvia. The importance of parliamentary interaction and the activities of friendship groups in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted. The sides expressed satisfaction with mutual support on multilateral parliamentary platforms and confidence that the current visit will create new opportunities for further cooperation.

The importance of continuing the exchange of legislative experience between the parliaments of the two countries was also emphasized.

The interlocutors underlined the significance of upcoming bilateral visits and the next meeting of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission. It was noted that there is considerable potential to expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, culture, and education.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on developing cooperation between the cities and municipalities of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The Azerbaijani delegation also informed Latvian officials about the current situation in the South Caucasus, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan. In this regard, it was noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the solidarity demonstrated by Latvia.

The Latvian side was also briefed about the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Azerbaijan in May this year under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.”

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia and laid flowers at the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

The working visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament delegation to Latvia is ongoing.

