Turkmen exchange sees deals with cotton yarn
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Türkiye concluded a deal with local businesses for the purchase of cotton yarn during trading at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan.
