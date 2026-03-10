Donald Trump holds phone call with Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushako said, Trend reports.

Yuri Ushakov said that Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin to discuss a number of important issues related to the current development of the international situation.

According to him, the emphasis was placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the trilateral negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which are taking place with the participation of US representatives.