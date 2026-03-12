Kyrgyzstan pulls back curtain on Osh’s thriving ICT talent pool
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The steady rise of ICT employment in Osh, alongside nationwide growth, highlights Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing digital transformation and the increasing integration of technology across both regional and national businesses.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy