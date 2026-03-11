Uzbekistan, Germany’s Mangold Consulting explore industrial co-op opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Germany’s Mangold Consulting discussed opportunities to launch new joint initiatives in the industrial sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Germany’s Mangold Consulting.

During the talks, the parties considered prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany, as well as attracting European companies to the implementation of industrial and investment projects in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to strengthening ties between the business communities and promoting new joint initiatives aimed at increasing industrial production and investment activity.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing practical cooperation and developing new investment projects.

Mangold Consulting GmbH is an international consulting company based in Germany, specializing in strategic advisory, investment project development, and strengthening business cooperation between Europe and the countries of Central Asia.