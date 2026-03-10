SOCAR kicks off seabed survey for 3D seismic operations at Goshadash field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has begun preparatory work to study the seabed at the Goshadash field as part of preparations for conducting 3D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic field operations, Trend reports via SOCAR.

According to information, the preliminary seabed survey will support the optimal placement of nodes during future seismic field work and ensure the efficiency of planned operations. The results obtained will contribute to the successful implementation of the seismic program.

As part of the research, advanced multibeam and sonar technologies are being used to accurately map seabed conditions and identify potential obstacles, ensuring safer and more optimal placement of seabed nodes.

The work is being carried out by SOCAR’s Geophysics and Geology Department (GGD) in cooperation with SOCAR Fugro.

The early implementation of these activities is expected to facilitate more efficient field operations in the future and enable the acquisition of high-quality seismic data.

