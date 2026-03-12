World faces fundamental and rapid transformation - Bosnian politician

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The world is changing rapidly and fundamentally, said Željka Cvijanović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum, focused on “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

“Political, economic, technological, and social transformations are unfolding deeply and extensively. In these circumstances, strong connections, partnerships, and cooperation are more necessary than ever. Those of us from post-socialist societies know that every transition comes with challenges, uncertainty, and serious difficulties. Yet every crisis also creates opportunities, if we are wise enough to combine our resources to develop better solutions for our countries individually and for the region and the world collectively,” she added.

Cvijanović emphasized that this turbulent period of global change also provides a chance to restore order in international affairs.

“Over the past three decades, we have witnessed injustice and hypocrisy among global elites, particularly in the West, who have too often abused the very values they claim to uphold,” she said.

She highlighted the essential role of dialogue, noting that it is critical for every civilized political community, as well as for each region and the world at large.

“To effectively address domestic and global divisions, it is necessary first to understand their root causes. Equally important is the willingness to listen to one another and acknowledge differing perspectives, rather than dismissing them,” Cvijanović concluded.

