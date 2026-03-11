Turkmenistan unveils strategic bus terminal on key Ashgabat-Turkmenabat route

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan has unveiled a fully renovated bus terminal in the city of Tejen, strategically located along the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Automobile Roads.

The newly upgraded terminal now offers regular bus services to surrounding regions, while also maintaining vital intercity connections, including direct links to Serakhs at the Turkmenistan-Iran border, a key international transit point.

This modernization effort forms part of Turkmenistan's broader initiative to upgrade transportation infrastructure along critical routes, enhancing regional and international logistics capabilities, and reinforcing the nation's position in East–West transit corridors.

Turkmenistan plays a key transit role in Central Asia, participating in the Lapis Lazuli Corridor (linking Afghanistan/Central Asia to Europe via Türkiye), as a potential link in the INSTC (via Iran/Persian Gulf), and as a Caspian Sea nation leveraging the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian) and the TRACECA network (Europe-Caucasus-Asia) to diversify trade, connecting to Europe, Türkiye, and the Indian Ocean through the Ashgabat Agreement, aiming to become a major Eurasian logistics hub and reduce reliance on traditional routes.