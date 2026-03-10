Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign agreement on TITR development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 10. Kazakhstan is set to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

"The participating countries will continue their joint efforts to develop the route, enhance its attractiveness for international cargo shippers, and increase its capacity. To elevate the institutional status of TITR, a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijan has been developed. The signing of the agreement is planned in the near future," the ministry said.

Furthermore, it is noted that over the past 7 years, the volume of transportation along TITR has increased fivefold, rising from 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons annually. By the end of 2025, approximately 77,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) were transported via the route. The target for 2029 is to reach 300,000 TEUs.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.