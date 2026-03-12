Former Latvian President calls for upholding justice in divided and hostile world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. In today's aggressive world, it is important to strive to uphold the principles of justice, the former Latvian President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

“The world is full of dangerous, aggressive, essentially evil, and terrible ideas. But at the same time, we have something to strive for. And, as history shows, there is true greatness. There is an understanding of what justice, righteousness, and rules are, and how they can distinguish barbarism from civilization,” she said.

The former president noted that in a divided and conflicted world, conflicts, disagreements, and differences of opinion turn into military action, death, and destruction, leading not only to the loss of human life but also to the loss of civilization.

Vīķe-Freiberga expressed hope that the debates at the forum would contribute to the global discussion about where the world community stands, why mistakes are made, and what individuals and groups can do.