Former Georgian President stresses importance of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia for region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are important for the entire region, former acting president of Georgia Nino Burjanadze told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"I welcome the fact that relations are now at a completely different level, and I hope that they will continue to strengthen and become stable and peaceful. This, of course, will bring great benefits not only to Azerbaijan and Armenia but will also be quite important for Georgia and the entire region as a whole. Therefore, I sincerely hope that these relations will develop dynamically and peacefully," Burjanadze said.

According to her, the forum will discuss very complex processes, including events currently taking place in and around Iran, as well as in the region as a whole.

She stressed that the world needs peace and that, despite the complexity of the situation, it is important to find a solution that will end the conflict as soon as possible and lay the foundation for long-term peace.