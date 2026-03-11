Kyrgyzstan discloses expansion of cashless payment networks in Batken region
Photo: OECD
The rise in bank card circulation and the spread of ATMs and POS terminals in Kyrgyzstan paints a picture of growing financial inclusion and a clear move towards a cashless economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy