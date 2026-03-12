Citizens of several countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The evacuation process from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border crossing continues, Trend reports.

Citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan (1 person each) and Tajikistan (2 people) were evacuated during the day.

In addition, 7 Greek citizens, including 4 diplomatic representatives, crossed the border from Iran to Azerbaijan during the day.

Evacuees were allowed to enter the country after completing the relevant document checks and other procedures at the border crossing. The evacuation process continues in coordination with the relevant government agencies.