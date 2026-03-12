Azerbaijan's payments via government portal jack up in 2025
Significant increases in the number of payments processed through the Government Payment Portal, especially those involving electronic funds transfers, were observed in the year 2025. Most payments were handled electronically. Over the course of the nation, the Interbank Card Center processed millions of card transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy